Global Wired Telecoms Carriers Market To Reach $1.5 Trillion By 2030

The Business Research Company’s Wired Telecommunication Carriers Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wired telecommunications carriers market consists of sales of wired telecommunications services that provide local and long-distance voice calling, sound and video transmission, cable TV and internet services over fixed-line networks. Carriers in this industry may own and maintain networks, share a network or lease a network from other companies. The wired telecommunications carriers market is segmented into broadband internet services, fixed telephony services, and direct-to-home (DTH) services.

Having shown moderate growth to 2019 (CAGR 3.4% between 2015-2019), like every other industry the global market suffered a fall with the onset of COVID-19 as data in the Global Market Model shows. The sector has been affected by falls in economic activity of many businesses resulting in requests for discounts and rebates or even liquidity, stalled decisions over network upgrades or roll-outs, reduced business development activity due to lockdown restrictions and supply-chain issues. However, compared to other industries, the impact has been less severe offset by fact that telecoms is a critical service so operations, maintenance and constructions could continue, and that there has been increased data usage and demand for broadband services for work and entertainment in the home. In 2020, the global industry was worth $912 billion, a -7.9% decline from its $990.3 billion value in 2019.

In 2021, the market was forecast to return to above 2019 levels, to reach $1 trillion, as consumer demand for higher speed broadband continues and business economic activity starts to recover. By 2030 the industry will be worth $1.5 trillion globally. In the short term, economic pressures on consumers could dampen demand for some in-home fixed services as they prioritize their spending. Similarly, for enterprise and business customers, decisions on upgrading some service offerings could be delayed depending on their immediate priorities. However, a core focus for all will be a focus on infrastructure upgrade and fiber to the home (FTTP/B) roll-out. Many fixed line/wired carriers are challenged by the expense of operating increasingly complex networks, often with legacy equipment, to meet customer demand for ever more data.

North America is the largest regional market, worth $327.7 billion in 2020 accounting for 35.9% of the global wired telecommunication carriers market, followed by Asia Pacific (32.2% share) and Western Europe (20.6% share). The Middle East, Eastern Europe, and South America then follow. The market in Africa was worth $13 billion in 2020, some 1.4% of the market.

Between 2015 and 2019, the greatest market growth was seen in the Middle East (8.4% CAGR) and Asia Pacific (7.0%). By 2030, Asia Pacific will take over leadership of the global market from North America, exhibiting the highest regional growth rate of 7.5% CAGR (2025-2030) to reach a value of $572.5 billion and 35% share of market, compared with second place North America’s market share worth $438.5 billion, with the slowest regional growth rate of 2% CAGR 2025-2030.

In 2020, it was the fixed telephony segment that accounts for the greatest share (59.7%) of the total market, and worth $544.5 billion, with broadband internet services accounting for 27.3% (worth $248.7 billion) and DTH services, 13%, worth $118.8 billion. Between 2015-2019 both the DTH and broadband segments grew around 5% CAGR.

From 2021 to 2025, both broadband internet and DTH will show comparable growth rates of around 7%, with broadband internet services reaching a value of $478.2 billion and DTH, $225 billion by 2030. By 2030, fixed telephony will still account for the largest (53%) share, worth $792 billion, compared with 32% share for broadband internet and 15.1% share for DTH.

