Get to know more about ' A Changed America, ' through the eyes of Author KevyArgy
The last few decades have put a drastic change in the American lifestyle and society as well.
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice anywhere.”USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cumulating all the incidents and their effects on society, versatile author KevyArgy has come up with his latest creation titled 'A Changed America'. The book is deftly crafted with years of research and analysis of the American Socio-political structure which is changing rapidly. The book is quite engaging and capable of captivating readers of all age groups with a find blend of nostalgia and refreshment.
— Martin Luther King
Kevy migrated to New York in 1986 and since then he has observed a series of incidents that changed the nation forever. Starting from the terrorist attack in the World Trade Center, Or Barrack Obama; the first Black person to be sworn as the President; everything is a part of it. It is a complete critical analysis of the changes in America which set an example in the world.
Written in a simple lingual approach, the book is a part of the regular citizens of the country that depicts the naked picture of the real society and its drawbacks. He seeks an unbiased community in the world where everybody can enjoy their freedom of being their own without claiming justice.
The book is currently available on Amazon Barnes and Noble, Google Play, Apples Books, Kobo and many other platforms for purchase.
To know more about the talented author, KevyArgy, please visit the website www.kevyargywriter.com.
George Kuttickal
Author KevyArgy
+1 5183641789
geokutticl@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook