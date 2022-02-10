Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the radiopharmaceuticals market size is expected to grow from $5.63 billion in 2021 to $5.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to reach $7.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is projected to drive the demand for the radiopharmaceuticals market.

The global radiopharmaceuticals market consists of sales of radiopharmaceuticals and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce radiopharmaceuticals used in treating cancer, cardiovascular, and other diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patients, monitored via specific imaging devices, and used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends

Many companies are adopting various strategic initiatives such as opening a new manufacturing facility and plant capacity expansion, which is gaining significant popularity in the radiopharmaceuticals market.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segments

The global radiopharmaceutical market is segmented:

By Type: Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Others

By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neuroendocrinnology, Neurology, Nephrology, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Research Institutes, Others

By Geography: The global radiopharma market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides radiopharmaceuticals global market overviews, radiopharmaceutical industry global outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the radiopharmaceuticals global market, radiopharmaceuticals global market share, radiopharmaceuticals global market segments and geographies, radiopharmaceuticals global market players, radiopharmaceuticals global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The radiopharmaceuticals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bayer, GE Healthcare, Novartis AG, Cardinal Health, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Nordion Inc. (A Subsidiary of Sterigenics International), Mallinckrodt plc, Curium, Eckert & Ziegler, Eli Lilly, Eckert & Ziegler, IBA Group, Merck & Co. Inc., Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Areva Pharma, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., Global Medical Solutions LTD., and Shine Medical Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

