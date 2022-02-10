Ketamine Gains Popularity In The Antidepressants Market For Creating New Neural Pathways

Antidepressants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The treatment for resistant depression is a key trend in the antidepressant market. Ketamine is the new treatment that is used for anesthesia during surgery, stimulates the development of glutamate, and prompts the brain to form new neural connections. It makes the brain more adaptable and capable of developing new pathways and helps people to create more optimistic thoughts and behaviors. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new ketamine depression drug esketamine which is one half of the ketamine compound. The drug must be administered as a nasal spray and patients must be taking another antidepressant at the same time. Also, the drugs can be prescribed to only those patients who have (unsuccessfully) tried two antidepressants before.

In October 2021, Shineco, Inc., a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural and hemp products, and other biotech products, announced that it has entered into a framework agreement to acquire a majority stake in Beijing Wonner Biotech Co., Ltd., for an deal amount of $30 million. Through this acquisition, Shineco aim to jointly develop SNG, a rapid-acting antidepressant natural innovative medicine. Beijing Wonner is a biotechnology company based in China that specializes in the research and development of natural medicines and related products.

The global antidepressants market size is expected to grow from $15.61 billion in 2021 to $16.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The antidepressants market share is expected to reach $22.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Antidepressants market growth has surged during the COVID-19 outbreak. The increasing number of cases and fatalities is affecting the mental health by elevating anxiety worldwide. People who are already living with mental health problems are experiencing increased stress levels over the COVID-19 outbreak. This has triggered the demand for antidepressant drugs.

Major players covered in the global antidepressants industry are Allergan PLC, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, H. Lundbeck AS, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Alkermes, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Eli Lilly and Co., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Forest laboratories and Akeda Pharmaceutical.

TBRC’s global antidepressants market analysis report is segmented by product into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), by drug class into monoamine oxidase inhibitors, serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, by depressive disorder into major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder.



Antidepressants Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI), Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI), Tricyclic Antidepressant (TCA), Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOI)), By Drug Class (Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist And Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Tricyclic Antidepressants), By Depressive Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a antidepressants market overview, forecast antidepressants market size and growth for the whole market, antidepressants market segments, geographies, antidepressants market trends, antidepressants market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

