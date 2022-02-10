Dietary Supplements Contribute To The Vitamin and Minerals Market Demand

Vitamin And Minerals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Vitamin and Minerals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing use of dietary supplements in the modern lifestyle is a key factor driving the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market. Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining immune system balance, and supplementation with the micronutrients such as vitamins C and D, Zinc and omega fatty acids within recommended upper safety limits is a safe, effective and low-cost strategy to help support optimal immune function in patients fighting COVID-19 and other respiratory tract diseases. In the case of COVID-19 patients, a variety of high-protein and fiber foods, including cookies, bread and rolls, have been developed by the Indian Research Institute. For example, to improve children's immunity, dietary supplement company Avida Health has launched a chocolate ball functional food in Singapore. A nutritional focus on the immune system could help minimize the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic and other infections. Therefore, the implementation of dietary supplements in the lifestyle is expected to drive the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.

The global vitamins minerals and supplements market size is expected to grow from $20.16 billion in 2021 to $21.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The change in the vitamin and minerals market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $24.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%.

Read more on the Global Vitamin and Minerals Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vitamin-and-minerals-global-market-report

Vitamin and minerals market trends includes consumer preference moving towards organic supplements gains popularity in the market. There was a suggested transition towards vegan & organic food in 2020, and this trend will shortly become a lifestyle for many people as COVID-19 is taking the world by storm. As a lot of people globally believe that the COVID crisis is associated with the consumption of animal meat, people will become more cautious of the food they consume and this can result in a significant rise in the demand for organic and vegan food products. Many small and medium enterprises have started to promote plant-based goods and diets in the product space. The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the trend for organic food supplements.

Major players covered in the global vitamin and minerals industry are Salus Haus, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, AMWAY, Eisai, Sanofi, GNC, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, DSM, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Puritan’s Pride, Pharmavite, Jamieson, Webber Naturals, Hainan Yangshengtang, Nature’s Bounty, CCMP Capital, Pharmavite, Suntory Holdings Ltd, Glanbia PLC, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Puritan's Pride, General Nutrition CentersInc., Webber Naturals, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, and Hainan Yangshengtang.

In April 2020, American Regent Inc, a US manufacturer of pharmaceuticals for human and veterinary use with manufacturing sites in New York and Ohio, acquired Daiichi Sankyo for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition increases American Regent’s production and provides the opportunity to explore other products to manufacture, allowing the company to continue to find innovative ways of responding to customer needs. Daiichi Sankyo is a pharmaceutical company with its corporate origin in Japan.

TBRC’s global vitamin and minerals market analysis report is segmented by type into multivitamin, single vitamin, multi mineral, single mineral, by application into energy and weight management, general health, bone and joint health, gastrointestinal health, immunity, cardiac health, diabetes, anti-cancer, others, by distribution channel into pharmacies and drug stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online channels, by end-user into adults, geriatric, pregnant women, children, infants.

Vitamin and Minerals Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Multivitamin, Single Vitamin, Multi Mineral, Single Mineral), By Application (Energy And Weight Management, General Health, Bone And Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Channels), By End-User (Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a vitamin and minerals market overview, vitamin and minerals market forecast, vitamin and minerals market size and vitamin and minerals market growth for the whole market, vitamin and minerals market segments, vitamin and minerals market geographies, vitamin and minerals market trends, vitamin and minerals market drivers, vitamin and minerals market restraints, vitamin and minerals market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Vitamin and Minerals Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3254&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Probiotics And Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Minerals), By Source (Natural Synthetic), By Application (Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery And Confectionery), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-food-ingredients-global-market-report

Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Multivitamins Tablets, Multivitamins Capsules), By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), By Application (Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer), By End User (Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multivitamin-capsules-and-tablets-global-market-report

Natural Antioxidants Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Carotenoids, Polyphenols), By Source (Plant, Petroleum), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Application (Personal Care, Food And Beverages, Animal Feed), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-antioxidants-global-market-report

Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/