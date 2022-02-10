Exoskeleton Market (CAGR 44.16%) Survey that Future Business Opportunities & Revenue Statistics for Smart Exoskeleton?

global exoskeleton market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global exoskeleton market was valued at US$ 87.9 Mn in 2016 and is expected to increase to US$ 2,288.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 44.16% over the forecast period.

Robotic exoskeletons are wearable electromechanical devices that have been developed as augmentative devices to enhance the physical performance of the wearer or as orthotic devices for gait rehabilitation or locomotion assistance. Robotic exoskeletons involve sensors, actuators, mechanical structures, algorithms, and control strategies capable of acquiring information to execute a motor function. A key feature of exoskeletons is the direct interaction between human and device. This aspect could be divided into cognitive human-robot interaction (cHRI) and physical human-robot interaction (pHRI). cHRI relates to how the user controls the exoskeleton. pHRI relates to the application of controlled forces between human and exoskeleton. Smart Wearable takes advantage of part of the knowledge generated within the European BioMot Project. Together with Technaid, a company with previous experience in the area of rehabilitation robotics, the CISC Neurorehabilitation Group is developing a robotic rehabilitation platform.



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆:-

♣ Ekso Bionics

♣ ActiveLink (Panasonic Corporation)

♣ Cyberdyne Inc.

♣ ReWalk Robotics Ltd

♣ Rex Bionics Plc.

♣ Lockheed Martin Corporation

♣ Suit X (U.S. Bionics Inc.)

♣ RB3D

♣ Hocoma

♣ DIH Technologies

♣ Focal Meditech

♣ Ottobock

Readers are informed about the scope of the global Exoskeleton market and the different products offered therein. This section also gives a glimpse of all of the segments studied in the report with their consumption and production growth rate comparisons. The extensive evaluation of the report will help you to direct your investments, strategies, and teams to focus on the right areas of the global Exoskeleton market.

Our research methodology constitutes a mix of secondary & primary research which ideally starts from exhaustive data mining, conducting primary interviews (suppliers/distributors/end-users), and formulating insights, estimates, growth rates accordingly. The study serves the business needs of all the stakeholders including new entrants, start-ups, established companies, project promoters, and more.

Once the findings are derived from the statistical model, large volume of data is process to confirm accurate research results. Data analytics and processing tools are adopted to process large chunk of collected informative data. In case, a client customizes the study during the process, the research finding till then are benchmarked, and the process for new research requirement is initiated again.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

★ Market definition of the along with the global analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

★ Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Exoskeleton

★ Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will affect the growth of the market.

★ A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Exoskeleton market.

★ Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

★ It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Exoskeleton market.

★ Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

★ Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.



