Ridge Valley Exteriors Now a Member of The [CRRC] Cool Roof Rating Council

Ridge Valley Exteriors Now a Member of The Cool Roof Rating Council
With an ongoing commitment to providing customers with green roofing solutions, Ridge Valley Exteriors is newest member of the Cool Roof Rating Council (CRRC)
Our goal is for our customers to receive the most energy-efficient roofing materials possible. Being a member of the CRRC is one more way this insures positive results for our customers”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ridge Valley Exteriors is proud to announce that it has been accepted by the Cool Roof Rating Council (CRRC), an organization dedicated to increasing awareness about cool roofs and their benefits. This move puts Ridge Valley Exteriors in a position to provide its clients with the most energy-efficient roofing materials possible. Being a member of the CRRC means that Ridge Valley Exteriors will have access to the Cool Roof Certification Seal, a designation that indicates that the company adheres to the highest standards possible when it comes to manufacturing safe, energy-efficient, and durable roof products that are designed to reduce heat build-up on every home.
"We are extremely excited to be joining the Cool Roof Rating Council. We have always been committed to bringing our clients the most energy-efficient roofing materials possible, and this partnership will allow us to provide them with an even greater selection of cool roofing options," said Derric Stull, president of Ridge Valley Exteriors.
Ridge Valley Exteriors has had a long history of providing quality roofing services in the region, and we're looking forward to bringing the most energy-efficient roofing materials possible to our clients, through this new CRRC certification.
The CRRC independently tests and certifies highly reflective and solar-reflective roof products. Their ratings are based on total product performance — including reflectance and emittance — as well as durability, longevity, and product warranties. In addition to helping consumers make informed decisions when purchasing a new roof system, their ratings also help architects, specifiers, code officials and energy analysts evaluate products in terms of their energy efficiency. By joining the council, Ridge Valley Exteriors can give their clients insight into how their roof will affect their home's energy use before they even purchase it.
About Ridge Valley Exteriors:
Ridge Valley Exteriors is a full-service commercial and residential roofing company, in business for over a decade. When you choose Ridge Valley Exteriors, you choose Five Star customer service and an exceptional roofing system. Our clients refer us and use our company for all their roofing needs due to our commitment to promptness, organization, high-quality products, and fair pricing. Ridge Valley has proven experience, a 5-Star reputation, and the ability required for any sized residential or commercial roofing project. Ridge Valley services Kennesaw, GA, Raleigh, NC, Marco Island, Tampa, and Clearwater, FL.
