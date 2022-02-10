Sepsis Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% throughout the projection period 2022 - 2032
Sepsis Diagnostics Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent analysis from Future Market Insights, the global sepsis diagnostics market size is predicted to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2032. Furthermore, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% throughout the projection period. Over the projected period, the increased prevalence of sepsis, the development of technologically enhanced diagnostic methods, and growing government programs are expected to increase the number of active sepsis diagnostics companies.
The sector is booming due to increased demand for antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, an ageing population, and a high prevalence of hospital-acquired infection. Additionally, a spike in the proportion of product approvals for sepsis diagnosis is expected to promote demand for sepsis diagnostics.
However, factors such as a lack of experienced specialists for diagnosing sepsis, a lack of knowledge, and the adoption of conventional processes during antibiotic production hamper the sales of sepsis diagnostic.
Owing to the rise in newborn umbilical cord infection occurrences and the number of surgical procedures in these countries, developing markets provide a positive outlook for sepsis diagnostics.
Request a sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14272
HAIs, also known as nosocomial infections, are a leading source of morbidity and mortality in hospitals around the world. Urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and sepsis are the most frequent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). In addition, in immunocompromised individuals, aged patients, and people with chronic conditions, HAIs can cause sepsis. Because of the significant rise in HAIs around the world, demand for sepsis diagnostic devices is projected to expand in the future years.
Sepsis is a complex condition to detect, and even a one-minute delay in antibiotic delivery increases the chance of death by 7.6% in septic shock patients with hypertension. As a result of the emerging trends in the sepsis diagnostics market, there is a greater need for quick sepsis detection to avoid antibiotic therapy delays in sepsis patients.
Many sepsis diagnostic companies are growing their product offerings in point-of-care technologies, which can quickly identify sepsis, cut down on diagnosis time, and improve life expectancy after sepsis.
The global sepsis diagnostics market is predicted to reach US$ US$ 770 Mn by 2026.
Key Takeaways
Attributed to the presence of a larger consumer population in developing markets such as India and China, the Asia Pacific region of rapid sepsis diagnostics is expected to grow profitably over the forecast period.
The global sepsis diagnostics market adoption trends indicate North America is likely to generate more than $200 million in revenue by the end of 2026. The sepsis diagnostics companies in the region are growing due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and increased usage of innovative products. Septic poisoning is also one of the leading causes of death in the United States.
As per the sepsis diagnostics market analysis, microbiology technology is likely to gain traction. Microbiology is expected to generate more than $200 million in income by 2026.
By product, the sepsis diagnostics market opportunities are divided into blood culture media, assays & reagent kits, devices, and software. The blood culture media segment held the most significant market share during the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to a rise in blood culture media as a sepsis diagnostics device.
Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14272
"Sepsis diagnostics device are expensive, limiting the growth of this industry. Additionally, in certain countries, there are no clear guidelines for the treatment of sepsis, and there is a lack of awareness about the repercussions of sepsis if it is not treated effectively."
Competitive Landscape
Organizations in the global quality articulation market are consolidating and acquiring systems to gain a competitive advantage and generate significant profits. On the other hand, some players benefit from significant new work systems to gain a competitive advantage in the sepsis diagnostics market statistics.
Cytovale Inc. and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, announced cooperation in April 2020 to increase the use of Cytovale's Rapid Sepsis Diagnostic System for identifying sepsis in patients with probable respiratory infections, such as COVID-19.
Immunexpress announced a quick SeptiCyte, a one-hour molecular diagnostic test for sepsis, on Biocartis' Idylla platform in Europe in October 2020. This is one of the first deeply integrated, immune response-based diagnostics to help clinicians diagnose sepsis and sepsis diagnostics market analysis.
Have Any Questions Regarding Sepsis Diagnostics Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14272
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/sepsis-diagnostics-market
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here