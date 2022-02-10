Artificial Sweeteners Market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2.8 Bn by 2032
Artificial Sweeteners Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the artificial sweetener market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecasted period 2022-2032 and is estimated to reach a market size of USD 2.8 Billion.
Due to the easy access to nearly infinite information, consumers are becoming more aware of their nutritional needs. As a result, consumers are more aware of the importance of making more healthy food and beverage choices. They are increasingly demanding more healthy, lower-calorie foods and beverages as their health concerns grow.
As people's health conditions deteriorate, there is an increased demand for low-calorie food and beverage products to assist them in maintaining a healthy diet. Most health-conscious consumers prefer sugar substitutes because they contain fewer calories than regular sugar. Sugar substitute consumption contributes to the health benefits enjoyed by health-conscious consumers.
Sugar substitutes can help you lose weight and manage your diabetes. Because artificial sweeteners do not contain carbohydrates, they do not raise blood sugar levels. Sugar substitutes have almost no calories, whereas a teaspoon of sugar has about 16 calories. Stevia is a sugar substitute that is hundreds of times sweeter than sugar and has almost no calories.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Russia contributes around 20% to the European Artificial Sweetener market. The market in the country is mainly driven by the consumption of bakery and alcoholic beverages.
New tax regime introduced by the Government of the United Kingdom to reduce consumption of sugar-based products has increased the demand for artificial sweeteners.
In China the artificial sweetener market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%.
Rise in cases of diabetes in India increases the demand for artificial sweetener market and this demand is expected to grow in the forecasted year.
Artificial sweetener market in Australia is expanding at a faster rate and it mainly includes the beverage segment.
“The use of artificial sweeteners in processed foods such as candies, powdered drink mixes, jams and jellies, dairy products, baked goods, and other similar food and beverages to preserve flavor while making them healthier will drive the market growth,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.
Competitive Landscape
The global market for artificial sweeteners is fragmented, with numerous large and small regional players. Leading market players are focusing their efforts on developing innovative products and implementing strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their position in the global market.
Roquette, BRAIN AG, and AnalytiCon Discovery announced in January 2021 that the R&D phase for the development of Brazzein, a protein sweetener naturally found in African berries Pentadiplandra brazzeana Baillon, had been completed successfully.
This high-intensity sweetener has a high sweetening potency while maintaining a sugar-free functionality and pleasant taste profile. Roquette and BRAIN will now move forward with the approval and industrial scale-up of the protein sweetener in the food and beverage sector as part of their newly agreed Joint Development Agreement (JDA). A contractual agreement for its approval and production has been signed by the partners.
Some prominent artificial sweetener manufacturers are utilizing advanced technologies to provide safe, affordable, and efficient artificial sweeteners. Whole Earth Sweetener, Ach Food, Madhava Sweeteners, Cargill Inc., Beijing Vitasweet Co. Ltd., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, McNeil Nutritionals are the market's major players.
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global artificial sweetener market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.
The study offers compelling insights based on type (Aspartame, Acesulfame-Potassium (Ace-K), Sucralose, Saccharin, Cyclamate, Others (Neotame, Advantame)) application (Beverages, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Dietary Supplements, Bread Spreads, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Applications, Other Applications) form (Powdered, Tablets, Syrup).
