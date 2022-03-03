The Most Expensive Film ever Produced in China Features American Actor

John F Cruz John F Cruz plays General Smith John F Cruz as General O.P. Smith in Battle at Lake Changin

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John F Cruz, an American actor, living in China, landed the featured actor role in the most popular movie ever seen in China with over 124,000,000 moviegoers. “The Battle at Lake Changjin” 2021 and “Watergate Bridge” 2022, a Chinese war film, is the most expensive film that was ever produced in China. With a budget of $200 million, it has grossed $913 million at worldwide box office making it the second highest grossing film and highest grossing film in China. John F Cruz stars as General O.P. Smith, Chief of Task. in the 1950 brutal Korean Landing of Allied and US troops. “This was a massive film production which felt like I was transported back in time“, says John Cruz who’s been featured in many Chinese films and TV series. John was born and raised in Green River Wyoming and developed several software products distributed in stores across America before moving to China. Learn more about John on this link: http://www.imdb.me/johnfcruz . More video clips seen on douyin @mrjohn