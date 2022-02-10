Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) Market Overview, Size To Reach USD 1.63 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

A rise in demand for disinfectant products among hospitals, clinics, and general households are driving the market for Quaternary Ammonium Compounds.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) Market is forecast to reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the implementation of stringent regulations and favorable government initiatives on disinfection and sterilization are propelling the demand for the market. Developing economies are estimated to provide ample growth opportunities for market players.

Quaternary ammonium compounds act as fabric softeners, disinfectants, surfactants, antistatic agents, and wood preservation, among others. The various application of the product is expected to boost its demand in the coming period. Quaternary ammonium compounds are usually used in personal care products, as conditioning agents during the production of the skin, cloth, and hair softeners and also as disinfectants in the food industry.

QACs are designated as the ultimate workhorse of the surfactant industry. They are on the "High Production Volume Chemicals" list of the USEPA. They possess self-assembly characteristics, surface-active properties, detergency, and antimicrobial properties. The unique physical and chemical properties of it have resulted in a variety of applications and a high level of popularity in industrial and domestic applications as surfactants, fabric softeners, emulsifiers, pesticides, disinfectants, corrosion inhibitors, and phase transfer catalysts.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

DuPont, Clariant AG, KAO Corporation, Merck KGaA, Huntsman, BASF SE, Croda, Xiamen Pioneer Technology, Evonik Industries AG, and Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

QACs reduce surface and interfacial tension by adsorbing to a surface or an interface such as hair and skin. The adsorption ability of QACs onto organic surfaces makes its usage extremely important in the personal care industry. Skincare products and hair conditioners contain mainly alkyl QACs, ethoxylated, and ester QACs in their formulations.

Quats are also applicable in shampoos, toilet cleaners, shaving creams, body washes, hand soaps, and anti-cling dryer sheets, among others.

Multiple health risks are associated with the market product, such as birth defects, fertility issues, irritation, allergies, which are hindering its growth. Moreover, the prices of raw materials are fluctuating. This also impacts the demand for the product.

Online sales of the market product have witnessed growth with the rise in demand for disinfectants in general households. Cleaning product demand has surged in the U.S. in the month of March as people stockpile to prepare for the coronavirus. The sale of aerosol disinfectants grew by 400% compared to the same period of the previous year. Online sales segment held a market share of 62.8% in the year 2019.

The demand for quaternary ammonium compounds is growing in the Asia Pacific region owing to the increasing disposable income of the people in China, and India, which is increasing the sales of personal care products. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting global market growth. The global Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) market is projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2021 and 2028. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products, environmental impact due to carbon emissions are few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting market growth.

Global Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) Market Segmentation:

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Applications:

Disinfectant

Fabric Softeners

Wood Preservative

Surfactants

Antistatic Agent

Others

Major Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

