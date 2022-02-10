Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, & Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan releases on Feb 11th on Amazon Prime
Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa & Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan directed Shakun Batra releases on February 11th on Amazon Prime.”NEW YORK, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa & Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan directed Shakun Batra releases on February 11th on Amazon Prime. The trailer of the film has been making a lot of buzz all over social media. Talking about the film, the story of Gehraiyaan revolves around complex emotions, complicated relationships, infidelity, and love. While the gully boy star Siddhanth Chaturvedi can be seen romancing both Ananya and Deepika, both actresses too definitely share commendable chemistry with Siddhanth.
The film also stars Dhairya Kawa, who is seen opposite Deepika Padukone. Well, the director of the movie Shakun Batra along with Dhairya Kawa, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Ananya Pandey got in a conversation with Awesome TV's host Pooja Nawathe for our show Bollywood Gupshup and spoke at length about the film, their characters, and whether or not the two have been a part of unfaithful, or complicated equations. Siddhanth, who was quizzed about his experience of romancing Deepika Padukone, stated that he was star-struck. Talking about their chemistry, Deepika and Siddhanth have also created a lot of buzz with their sizzling chemistry in the trailer of the film. Talking about the plot, Siddhanth Chaturvedi will be seen playing the character of Ananya Panday's character Tia's fiance Zain, who will go ahead to fall into a complex relationship with her cousin Alisha played by Deepika Padukone. Special thanks to Sterling Global.
While Deepika and Siddhanth's chemistry is indeed a sizzling one, Ananya Panday and Siddhanth too look ravishing together. Talking to us, Ananya revealed that she too has been cheated on and that she has been a part of a relationship like this. Well, Recently, the song "Tu marz hai dawa bhi" was released by the makers of the film. The song has already been creating a lot of buzz on social media platforms. Both the songs of the film, aka, 'Doobey' and 'Tu marz hai dawa bhi' have been receiving massive love from the audience. Right from the costumes and looks of the star cast to the concept, the songs, and the star cast, everything about Gehraiyaan is larger than life.
Well, the film releases on February 11th on Amazon Prime. video and we definitely cannot wait to witness the beauty of complex emotions, moreover, the depth, the 'Gehraaiyan' of these emotions.
Awesome TV Fans from USA and across the world along with all others are really excited to see the film.
About Gehraiyaan
Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six year long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be hitting a lot of roadblocks and just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines. The story charts the journey of Alisha and Zain, as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.
Director: Shakun Batra
Produced by: Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions in association with Jouska Films
Watch the Trailer