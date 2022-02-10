Travel2Next ranked as one of the fastest growing digital travel brands
EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital publisher Travel2next.com has been recognised by Similarweb in the 2021 Digital 100, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing digital brands in Australia. The digital travel publisher was named as #11 fastest growing digital travel brand in Australia with an increase of 184% over last year.
“We are really excited to be part of the Digital 100. Travel2Next achieved this growth through a focused data-driven approach towards online publishing,” said Digital Publisher and award-winning travel writer, Christina Pfeiffer.
Travel2Next was ranked ahead of established travel brands such as AATKings.com and CrownHotels.com.au.
Established in 2015, Travel2Next publishes travel content that inspires and informs, supported by a global network of award-winning journalists, photographers and new media influencers who are passionate about travel.
Ms Pfeiffer attributes her success to continually embracing new concepts and staying abreast of digital trends.
“When I launched Travel2Next, I knew it was critical to move beyond my experience in traditional media and spend time investigating what truly resonates with my audience,” says Ms Pfeiffer.
“The key to producing content that performs and achieving sustained growth is to continually analyse how my audience responds and then reciprocate with content that resonates.”
The Digital 100 acknowledges brands that demonstrated exceptional digital growth performance in 2021.
“2021 was a watershed year for brands that embraced digital channels. The Digital-100 winners exemplify best-in-class companies that have all demonstrated phenomenal growth across 10 key consumer categories. Congrats to all of the winners, whose usage of digital marketing to build brand awareness and drive website traffic is deserving of this prestigious recognition,” said Or Offer, CEO and Founder of Similarweb.
The Digital 100 is powered by Similarweb and is a globally recognised benchmark of digital performance. Issued annually, the Digital 100 ranks the fastest-growing sites in the USA across 10 key industry categories and across five key industry categories in Australia. This year’s categories include Apparel, Beauty, Financial Services, Real Estate and Travel.
To see the full Digital 100 ranking and methodology, visit: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/digital-100-au/
About Travel2Next:
Travel2Next is a fast-growing online travel website that has been inspiring readers to escape to dream destinations since 2015. Led by multiple award-winning travel writer Christina Pfeiffer, who has travelled to over 65 countries and all seven continents, the website’s aim is to encourage ordinary people to explore the world and to inform them about the best things to do during their travels.
