Aircraft Refurbishing Market Refurbishing Type (Passenger-to-freighter, Commercial Aircraft Cabin Refurbishing) 2030

Aircraft refurbishing is done to ensure that aircraft always remain in basic/minimum/required norms of flying condition.

Major Market Players:

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, SIA Engineering Co Ltd, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, and United Technology Corporation

Premium economy class are being preferred among users/passengers as it offers significant upgrade over regular economy class without charging high price of business class fare. They are more popular among passengers because it offers more space and comfort, premium meals with complementary bar service, and priority check-in and baggage delivery at the airport.

Moreover, major airlines across the globe are introducing premium class section in their aircrafts for their customers. Thus it is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for refurbishment service providers to increase number of premium economy class seats for passengers.

Additionally, refurbishing service providers are offering standardized and modular designs for selected aircrafts. Completion and refurbishment centers are in constant search of more efficient ways to work. Consequently, downtime for aircraft is minimal and cabin refurbishment is very cost effective.

Furthermore, the development of a modular aircraft cabin includes the entire ecosystem of airlines, manufacturers, passengers, and regulators, simplifying the process of customizing aircraft cabins. That is why the modular kit interior concept is estimated to become industry standard in business aircraft refurbishment in the upcoming years.

Recently, Canadian charter carrier Nolinor has installed the world’s lightest seats on the three Boeing 737-400s it acquired in May. Opting for the TiSeat E2 made by French manufacturer Expliseat will give a reduction in the weight of each aircraft of 1.1 tons. This will save Nolinor 1.1 tons per aircraft. Nolinor’s 737-400 refurbished cabins will seat 158 passengers in economy configuration.

The TiSeat, marketed as the “disruptive seating solution in the aeronautic industry,” is made of titanium and carbon-reinforced composites. The manufacturer says that it is up to 40% lighter than other certified seats in the market. The Nolinor E2 version is equipped with a 4.5-inch recline, and foam combinations for flights up to seven hours.

