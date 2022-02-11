The Final Frontier: Pioner Film Distribution Company takes on the International Film Market

Moscow's Oldest Cinema Venue

Opening in 2017, the Pioner Film Distribution Company has quickly become one the fastest growing companies in the Russian market.

Opening in 2017, the Pioner Film Distribution Company has quickly become one the fastest growing companies in the Russian market. With more than 100 multi-genre films earning a combined box office of more than USD 15,000,000, Pioner has its foot well within the door. Sporting partnerships with such companies as Amazon, Miramax, Viacom, Studio Canal, Wild Bunch, and many more, Pioner is becoming one of the leading independent players in the global market, releasing films in Russia as well as in the CIS and the Baltic region.

Pioner film distribution is owned by one of Russia's biggest media holding companies, including the most prominent commercial cinema chains of Cinema Park and Formula Kino,.

With more than 600 screens all over Russia and two independent art cinemas in Moscow at their disposal, along with the Pioner Cinema, home of the Moscow International Film Festival, and the recently renovated Moscow’s oldest cinema, the Khudozhestvenny, they can make strategic and successful releases of Studio and Independent film possible.

"We live in a world of constant change," says CEO of Pioner Film Distribution Company, Alexandra Geller. She's right; the global market is changing and diversifying at a rate the film industry has never seen before. But Pioner Film Distribution doesn't see the change as a challenge; it believes film is a medium that unites people worldwide. Moreover, we are not afraid of any changes. Our company has an established footing in Theatrical distribution and is open-minded for new and ambitious projects.

Now partnered with Little Studio Films as their US representative, Pioner Film Distribution hopes to distribute films with all types of people around the globe, whether they were made in Hollywood or Moscow. They focus on family content and animation, re-releases, cultural documentary films about fashion, and young Russian cinema represented on the leading world film festivals.

With a significant focus on children's entertainment, it is no surprise Pioner is working with some of the biggest names in youth media around the world, including VIACOM CBS (Nickelodeon) and Russia's leading animation studio Riki Group.

They are also the exclusive distributor of the Ghibli studio collection in Russia.

But it's not the big-name deals or the over 2.5 million monthly box office gross the company rakes in that makes Pioner stand out. It's the commitment to the art of filmmaking and diversity in storytelling; "We strive for better recognition and understanding of this amazing medium and a global collaboration because one thing has never changed, and continues to keep us connected: humanity's love for films and storytelling. We're looking forward to new partnerships that represent artistic and commercial content which transcends borders and language," says Geller.

Pioner and her partners hope to lead the way into a new frontier of filmmaking, connecting the world one film at a time.