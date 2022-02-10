Electrostatic Chucks Market Set to Witness an Uptick during to 2031

Electrostatic Chucks Esc Market size

Growing Semiconductor Industry Surging Demand for Electrostatic Chucks: Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES , UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for conductor etch across various semiconductor industries is one of the leading driving factors for the growth of the global electrostatic chucks (ESC) market. Semiconductor industries have seen significant growth in past years, and this growth is expected to increase over the coming years.

Growing demand for semiconductor etching is expected to drive market growth substantially through the forecast period of 2021-2031. The United States, Japan, and South Korea are major markets for electrostatic chucks. Manufacturers are highly focused on leveraging their research & development to enhance the surface properties of chucks by using different materials and a variety of coating solutions.

The global electrostatic chucks market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for 6 – 8 inch chucks has seen prominent growth in recent years and is expected to rise over the forecast period as well.

In the era of digitalization and automation, many industries are adopting new technologies such as Internet of Thing and cloud computing. This is increasing demand for integrated circuit boards, and thereby, electrostatic chucks.

Currently, the United States is the most demanding market for electrostatic chucks due to presence semiconductor manufacturing companies in the country.

Coulomb Force electrostatic chucks are projected to hold high market share through 2031.

