Pacific Air Cargo Flies Canine for Starring Role During Super Bowl
Helping to deliver the star to the filming destination!
It is always wonderful to work with Sue Chipperton and her amazingly talented animals. We are honored to be chosen to assist Sue with her precious, adorable and talented animal cargo!”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) transports animals on a nearly daily basis since 2000. Expertly delivering everything from cats to giraffes and almost anything in between. A frequent and loyal client is Sue Chipperton of Check the Gate. PAC worked with Sue to transport her gorgeous Labrador Retriever, Eddie, who stars in Budweiser’s newest commercial that will showcase at the 2022 Super Bowl on February 13, 2022.
Sue Chipperton has trained animals for Hollywood for 27 years, with the majority of that time at one of the leading animal companies (Studio Animal Services) as a senior trainer and animal coordinator.
In 2014 she launched her Hawaii-based company, Check The Gate, supplying animals for film and television for Hawaii and the world. Sue has worked on numerous episodes for two-time Emmy Award winner Magnum P.I. and Hawaii 5-0, and numerous film projects. It is a feather in her cap to have been chosen once again by Budweiser to train and manage Eddie for this soon to be famous commercial.
In the past, she has provided the training of puppies in previous Budweiser Super Bowl commercials, as well as the Taco Bell Dog, and the Aflac Duck. Her work has also been global — as a studio trainer in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Chile, Hungary, Mexico, and Canada.
“It is always wonderful to work with Sue Chipperton and her amazingly talented animals,” stated Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO. “We are honored to be chosen to assist Sue with her precious, adorable and talented animal cargo!”
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747-400F daily express air cargo services between Los Angeles (LAX) and the Hawaii destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Maui (OGG), Hilo (ITO), and Kona (KOA), and weekly B757-200F services to Pago Pago (PPG-American Samoa) and Guam (GUM). Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific.
