AG Derek Schmidt statement on the Legislature overriding Governor Kelly’s veto to enact new congressional district boundaries

KANSAS, February 9 - TOPEKA – (February 9, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement regarding the House of Representatives and Senate overriding Governor Kelly’s veto of legislation establishing new congressional district boundaries:

“At its heart, the once-per-decade redistricting process is about ensuring every person’s vote counts. The newly enacted congressional boundaries do that, and we are prepared to vigorously defend them against any partisan political lawsuits that long have been threatened.”

