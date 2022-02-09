Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,288 in the last 365 days.

SB948 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2022-02-09

WISCONSIN, February 9 - An Act to repeal 281.75 (9) (a); to renumber and amend 281.75 (9) (b); and to create 281.75 (2) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: removing the livestock requirement under the well compensation grant program and requiring an annual report to the Joint Committee on Finance. (FE)

Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb948

You just read:

SB948 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2022-02-09

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.