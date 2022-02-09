WISCONSIN, February 9 - An Act to create 20.465 (3) (x), 25.17 (1) (gg), 25.34 and 323.65 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a hazard mitigation revolving loan program and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Transportation and Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb951
You just read:
SB951 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2022-02-09
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.