Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,287 in the last 365 days.

SB947 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Revenue - 2022-02-09

WISCONSIN, February 9 - An Act to amend 20.515 (1) (a), chapter 40 (title), 40.08 (8) (a) (intro.), 48.94 (1), 69.14 (1) (a) and 175.46 (5) (a); and to create 16.705 (1b) (e), 16.71 (5t), 20.515 (2), 25.14 (1) (a) 20., 25.17 (1) (zk), 25.17 (2) (h), 25.90, subchapter X of chapter 40 [precedes 40.96], 40.96 and 73.03 (77) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a 401Kids savings program and the 401Kids savings program trust fund; granting rule-making authority; and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Revenue

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb947

You just read:

SB947 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Revenue - 2022-02-09

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.