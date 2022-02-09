SB955 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2022-02-09

WISCONSIN, February 9 - An Act to create 20.455 (5) (dm), 20.455 (5) (dn), 165.925 and 165.935 of the statutes; Relating to: grant programs for victim protection services and for law enforcement agencies to provide services to crime victims and witnesses before a person is charged; funding for crime victim services; reimbursement to counties for victim-witness services; and making an appropriation. (FE)