SB963 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-02-09

WISCONSIN, February 9 - An Act to renumber 119.9000 (1); to amend chapter 119 (title), subchapter I (title) of chapter 119 [precedes 119.01], 119.01, 119.02 (intro.), 119.02 (1), 119.02 (2), 119.04 (1), 119.04 (2) and 119.50 (3); and to create 119.9000 (1e) and 119.9000 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: reorganizing the Milwaukee Public School System into four to eight school districts and creating a Milwaukee Public Schools Redistricting and Implementation Commission. (FE)