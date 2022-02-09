WISCONSIN, February 9 - An Act to amend 118.60 (4d) (b) 1. (intro.) and 121.91 (4) (n) 1.; and to create 118.60 (4e) of the statutes; Relating to: state aid to the resident school district of a pupil attending a private school under the Racine or statewide parental choice program. (FE)
Status: S - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb961
You just read:
SB961 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-02-09
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.