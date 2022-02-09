Submit Release
SB967 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-02-09

WISCONSIN, February 9 - An Act to amend 71.07 (9) (b) 5.; and to create 71.07 (9) (be) and 71.07 (9) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: increasing the school property tax credit due to virtual instruction during the 2021-22 school year. (FE)

Status: S - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb967

