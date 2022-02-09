Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,293 in the last 365 days.

SB972 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry - 2022-02-09

WISCONSIN, February 9 - An Act to amend 632.85 (title) and 632.85 (3); and to create 632.85 (1) (d) and 632.851 of the statutes; Relating to: prior authorization for coverage of physical therapy and other services under health plans.

Status: S - Insurance, Licensing and Forestry

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb972

You just read:

SB972 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry - 2022-02-09

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.