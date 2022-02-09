SB964 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-02-09

WISCONSIN, February 9 - An Act to amend 118.40 (2r) (e) 2p. (intro.), 118.40 (2r) (fm) 1. (intro.), 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. a., 118.40 (2r) (g) 1. bf., 118.40 (3) (f) 1., 121.07 (2) (d) and 121.90 (1) (g); and to create 15.07 (1) (a) 7., 15.375 (3), 118.40 (2r) (b) 1. i. and 227.01 (13) (sm) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a Charter School Authorizing Board and allowing the board to authorize independent charter schools. (FE)