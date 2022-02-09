SB974 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-02-09

WISCONSIN, February 9 - An Act to repeal 118.60 (2) (a) 1., 118.60 (2) (be), 118.60 (2) (bm), 118.60 (3) (ar), 118.60 (4v), 119.23 (2) (a) 1. and 119.23 (4v); and to amend 118.60 (2) (a) (intro.), 118.60 (2) (a) 2. g., 118.60 (3) (a) (intro.), 118.60 (3) (b), 118.60 (3) (c), 118.60 (3m) (a) 2., 118.60 (3m) (b) 2., 119.23 (3) (b), 119.23 (3m) (a) 2. and 119.23 (3m) (b) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating income limits for parental choice programs; eliminating pupil participation limits for the statewide parental choice program; private school tuition charged to a pupil participating in a parental choice program; and creating an education expense reimbursement program for the 2022-23 school year and the summer of 2023. (FE)