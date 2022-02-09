Submit Release
SB973 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Human Services, Children and Families - 2022-02-09

WISCONSIN, February 9 - An Act to create 20.437 (1) (em) and 49.135 of the statutes; Relating to: a grant program to fund child care staff to care for children with disabilities, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Human Services, Children and Families

