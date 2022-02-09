SJR103 in Sen: Read and referred to Committee on Senate Organization - 2022-02-09
News Provided By
February 10, 2022, 01:15 GMT
WISCONSIN, February 9 - Relating to: proclaiming May 13, 14, and 15, 2022, Syttende Mai Weekend.
You just read:
SJR103 in Sen: Read and referred to Committee on Senate Organization - 2022-02-09
News Provided By
February 10, 2022, 01:15 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
SB947 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Revenue - 2022-02-09
SB948 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2022-02-09View All Stories From This Source