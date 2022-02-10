After consultation with stakeholders, the provincial health officer (PHO) is updating rules for liquor-serving premises (e.g., bars, nightclubs) that want to change their business model and reopen by serving meals from external sources.

Over the course of the pandemic, this has been an option for these premises. With recent restrictions, more interest was expressed and clarifications were requested.

This order clarifies that “full meal and service” means offering a wide variety of food , which may include appetizers, main courses and desserts, but not only appetizers, tapas, desserts or snacks.

Further to the order, these places must:

enter into an agreement with one or more catering partners to offer full-meal service, and maintain a copy of all catering-partner agreements on the premises and provide agreements to an enforcement officer on request;

offer full-meal service, provide full menus, take meal orders, serve meals and receive payment;

maintain a record of the sale of meals and have them available for enforcement officers on request; and

cease full-meal service no more than three hours before ending liquor service.

The amendments will be reflected in the PHO’s Food and Liquor Serving Premises Order.