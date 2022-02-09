Heritage Conservation Branch Presents Webinar Series on Historic Buildings and Historic Sites

CANADA, February 9 - Released on February 9, 2022

The Heritage Conservation Branch of the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport is presenting a series of webinars this March on historic buildings, historic sites and archaeological projects, all connecting our province's history to the present and the future.

"These webinars will showcase several Saskatchewan projects that demonstrate the diverse economic, social and cultural benefits of conserving and engaging with historic places," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "At these free webinars, you'll hear the stories of these intriguing projects from people who helped make them happen and learn about their many benefits."

Beginning March 1 and running through March 10, a webinar will be presented each Tuesday and Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. CST. All are free and open to the public. This year's topics are:

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 - Heritage Tourism

Historic Reesor Ranch History and landscape combine for a compelling tourism experience in the Cypress Hills. Humboldt Water Tower A historic engineering work creatively repurposed for tourism use. Southern Prairie Railway, Ogema For more than a decade, tourists have been experiencing Saskatchewan history, culture and landscape from the vantage of this heritage train ride.

Thursday, March 3, 2022 - Historic Buildings as Business Assets

Daily Grind Coffee Shop & Star Café, Maple Creek Rehabilitated heritage buildings supporting local entrepreneurship. Weston Bakery Building, Regina A historic industrial building redeveloped for multi‑tenant, multi‑use commercial occupancy. Yvette Moore Gallery, Moose Jaw A lovingly restored historic Land Titles building is a perfect setting for a popular gallery and café.

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 - Heritage and Community

Grand Theatre, Indian Head A rehabilitated historic opera house now serves town residents as a community‑owned theatre and creative arts centre. Melfort Post Office A City-owned 1912 former post office provides event and workspaces for a variety of community user groups. Regina Indian Industrial School Cemetery This protected heritage property tells the story of a difficult history that must be known and understood on our path to reconciliation.

Thursday, March 10, 2022 - Archaeological Heritage Projects

Ground Penetrating Radar – Capabilities and Applications at Heritage Sites Learn what this technology can do and view some examples of its application, including an in‑depth look at its use at the provincially designated Shiloh Baptist Church and Cemetery. Fort Carlton Archaeology Project Multiple partnerships have created opportunities for people to enrich their visitor experience by exploring the history of Fort Carlton Provincial Park through public archaeology programs.

Participation is free, but pre-registration is required. Registration is available for single or multiple webinars until Wednesday, February 23. To register, go to https://survey.alchemer-ca.com/s3/50135616/2022-Heritage-Conservation-Branch-Webinar-Series-Registration.

The webinars will be hosted on Microsoft Teams®. Links for accessing the webinars will be provided to registrants after registration closes.

Please note that the webinars are accredited for professional development credits from the Saskatchewan Economic Development Alliance and the Saskatchewan Professional Planners Institute. Time will be allocated for questions, discussion, and feedback.

More information about the webinars is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/parks-culture-heritage-and-sport/heritage-conservation-and-commemoration/conservation-advice-and-information/webinars.

The Heritage Property Act governs the preservation, interpretation and development of heritage property in Saskatchewan. To learn more about this legislation visit http://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/products/558.

For more information, contact:

Jamie Toth Parks, Culture and Sport / Status of Women Office Regina Email: jamie.toth@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-533-4139