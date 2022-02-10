Saskatchewan's Proposed Amendments To The Constitution Of Canada Proceed To Senate

CANADA, February 10 - Released on February 9, 2022

A motion in support of the province's amendments to the Constitution of Canada received approval from the House of Commons today. The amendments, which repeal Section 24 of The Saskatchewan Act retroactively to August 29, 1966, will now move to the Senate whereby the Governor General has the ability to formally proclaim the amendment in force, at which point it would become law.

"I would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the Members of the House of Commons who voted in support of this motion to amend the Constitution," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "This change will ensure that all Saskatchewan taxpayers, both citizens and businesses alike, continue to be fairly treated and bear responsibility for provincial taxes which support our provincial infrastructure and economy."

On November 29, 2021, the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a motion in favour of amending the Constitution as it related to The Saskatchewan Act to provide certainty regarding Canadian Pacific Rail's taxation requirements. Saskatchewan led this historic process of amending the entrenched provisions of the province's Constitution, which have not been amended since its enactment in 1905.

As a matter of tax policy and business competitiveness, repealing Section 24 will level the playing field for all businesses while supporting Saskatchewan's autonomy and cementing its place as an equal partner in Confederation.

