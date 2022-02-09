Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council

TEXAS, February 9 - February 9, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Emmitt Jackson, Jr. and Hillary England to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council for terms set to expire on January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2024, respectively. Additionally, Governor Abbott has reappointed Melissa Carter, Matthew "Matt" Ferrara, Ph.D., Lindsay Kinzie, Michael "Shawn" Kennington, and Jeffery "JD" Robertson for terms ending January 31 2024. The council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims, and society.

Emmitt Jackson, Jr. of Argyle is Chief of Police for the Argyle Police Department. Previously, he was employed with the Dallas Police Department for 15 years until he resigned as a lieutenant to serve as Chief of Police for the City of Keene. He is a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Jackson received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Lamar University.

Hillary England of Pflugerville is the Director of Trafficking and Sexual Violence Prevention Programs in the Office of the Governor. Previously, she held the position of Administrator of the Office of the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force and as the Special Projects Unit Manager in the Texas Health & Human Services Commission’s Behavioral Health Services Division. England received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Yale University and a Masters in Social Work from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Melissa Carter of Bryan is the Victims Assistance Coordinator for the Brazos County District Attorney. She is vice president of EVET, Inc., coordinator for Brazos County Domestic Violence High Risk Team, and a former board member of Brazos County Domestic Violence Task Force. Additionally, she is a member of Brazos County Sexual Assault Response Team, Brazos Valley Child Abduction Response Team, and a former member of Scotty’s House Multidisciplinary Task Force. Carter received a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University.

Matthew L. Ferrara, Ph.D. of Austin is a self-employed forensic psychologist with over 30 years working with the criminal justice system in Texas. He is a member of the American Association of Correctional & Forensic Psychologists, Association for Treatment of Sex Abusers, and the American Association of Trail Consultants. He is the former Chief Psychologist of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice - Institutional Division and Texas Department of Juvenile Justice. Ferrara received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology from Oklahoma State University.

Michael "Shawn" Kennington of Pittsburg is the Constable of Camp County and is also a dual licensed Funeral Director/Embalmer and Managing Consultant with Erman Smith Funeral Home. He previously served as Mayor of the City of Pittsburg. He is a member of the Texas Municipal Police Association, the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association, and the Funeral Service Education Program Board Advisory Committee at Northeast Texas Community College. Additionally, he volunteers with the Camp County Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum Board. He is a graduate of Pittsburg High School, the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, and the Northeast Texas Police Academy.

Lindsay Kinzie of Fort Worth is the Legal Program Director with The Gatehouse – Grapevine. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section, Poverty Law Section, and Criminal Justice Section. Additionally, she is an Associate Judge for Southlake, Keller, and Colleyville. Kinzie received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Abilene Christian University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Jeffery "JD" Robertson of Wimberley is the Director of the Office of the Independent Ombudsman for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. He has previously served as an adjunct lecturer at both The University of Texas at Tyler and Texas State University. Additionally, he was a major and a captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety's Texas Rangers. He is a member of the National Tactical Officers Association and the FBI National Academy Associates. Robertson received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Maryland and a Master of Science in Applied Criminology from Texas A&M University Commerce.