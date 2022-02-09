Submit Release
Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Steel Dynamics Ribbon Cutting Ceremony In Sinton

TEXAS, February 9 - February 9, 2022 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Steel Dynamics' new manufacturing facility in Sinton. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in the country, and their new facility will create more than 590 new jobs and generate more than $1.9 billion in capital investment. Governor Abbott also presented Steel Dynamics with a Texas flag and a proclamation to officially welcome the company to the Lone Star State. 

"Texas remains a shining example of business excellence in the United States thanks to companies like Steel Dynamics who are moving here in droves to grow, flourish, and contribute to our booming economy," said Governor Abbott. "I am proud to welcome Steel Dynamics to the great state of Texas and look forward to working together as we ensure a brighter, more prosperous future for Sinton and the entire Lone Star State."

