Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,294 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham issues statement on death of former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday issued the following statement on the death of former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales following a long illness:

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of an undisputed leader and deeply treasured member of the northern New Mexico community. Javier Gonzales was a trailblazer, a fierce advocate, and a dedicated leader – he was also a beloved son, a remarkable father, and an incredible friend, including to me.

“Even before he became known across the country for his devotion to protecting and furthering equal rights, New Mexicans knew and loved Javier for his dedication to uplifting youth, to improving the health and wellbeing of the community, and to protecting the environment for generations to come. He was a wonderfully kind, courageous, and effective man – New Mexicans have lost an incredible champion. My heartfelt prayers are with Javier’s daughters, his family and friends, and his greater community across New Mexico.”

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham issues statement on death of former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.