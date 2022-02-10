Gov. Lujan Grisham issues statement on death of former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday issued the following statement on the death of former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales following a long illness:

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of an undisputed leader and deeply treasured member of the northern New Mexico community. Javier Gonzales was a trailblazer, a fierce advocate, and a dedicated leader – he was also a beloved son, a remarkable father, and an incredible friend, including to me.

“Even before he became known across the country for his devotion to protecting and furthering equal rights, New Mexicans knew and loved Javier for his dedication to uplifting youth, to improving the health and wellbeing of the community, and to protecting the environment for generations to come. He was a wonderfully kind, courageous, and effective man – New Mexicans have lost an incredible champion. My heartfelt prayers are with Javier’s daughters, his family and friends, and his greater community across New Mexico.”