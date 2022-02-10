Submit Release
Home and Life Style Expert Laura Dellutri shares Wisconsin Cheese “Big Game” Day Recipes that will have your “home” team rooting for more!

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5221436c-4568-484a-9be1-11eaaeec34e7

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Football fans nationwide agree that great cheese should be part of the starting lineup for every celebration. Gathering with friends and family for the Big Game is an annual tradition for many and this year you can WOW your guests with delicious Wisconsin Cheese recipes. The Bloody Mary Cheese Board is a recipe MVP, stocked with award-winning favorites, while Soft Parmesan Pretzels paired with Warm Beer Cheese Dip will satisfy the melty and gooey cravings of any discerning fan. Laura Dellutri, Home and Life Style Expert shared a few of these recipes on the popular nationally syndicated show, “The Daily Flash”, airing in ninety-one markets across the United States.  

For more game day recipe inspiration, check out the latest issue of Grate.Pair.Share., an online food and lifestyle magazine from Wisconsin Cheese.   

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 150 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin’s 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook. 

About Laura Dellutri: Laura Dellutri is a nationally recognized Home and Life Style Expert, Author and Social Media Influencer.  You can learn more about Laura and connect to her social media at Lauradellutri.com.


