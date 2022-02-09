Rabid Horse Confirmed in Greenwood; Four People Potentially Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 9, 20221

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a horse found near Thrush Road and Martin Towne Road in Ninety Six, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Four people were potentially exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers for medical consultation. The horse was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on February 4, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on February 7, 2022.

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by the department and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Livestock are also susceptible to rabies and all livestock with USDA approved rabies vaccinations should be vaccinated. Cattle and horses, however, are the most frequently reported infected livestock species. Species for which licensed vaccines are not available, goat and swine, that have frequent contact with humans or are considered valuable should also be vaccinated.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader.

If you believe that you, your family members, or your pets have come in contact with this horse or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at (864) 227-5915 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This horse is the first animal in Greenwood County to test positive for rabies in 2022 There have been four cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, three of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Greenwood County.

Contact information for local Environmental Affairs offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.

