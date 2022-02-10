BLAINE GRABOYES INVESTS IN GATHER LABS’ INNOVATIVE RESPONSE TO COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC NEEDS
Gather Labs is focusing on innovating the COVID-19 diagnostic response for groups & individuals throughout the country by providing the latest COVID-19 testing.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gather Labs is answering the call for rapid, accurate COVID-19 testing with co-founders Rachael McCrary and Blaine Graboyes leading the charge. Opened in 2021 to meet the wellness needs of the Beverly Hills community through white-glove concierge services, Gather Labs has attained a national reach in its testing innovations, which allow for mass testing with overnight turnaround.
Using the latest technology—including RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen testing—Gather Labs is creating a space where cutting-edge rapid antigen and antibody tests are readily available to groups and individuals alike for emergency fit-to-fly situations. Utilizing their proprietary swab method for sample collection, the less invasive testing can be shipped for up to 48 hours without liquid transport medium or refrigeration.
“Our goal at Gather Labs is simple—bring diagnostic solutions to every population in an effective, efficient manner,” said Mr. Graboyes. “There is absolutely nothing comfortable about COVID-19, and those in need of testing deserve the assurance of quality protocols and boutique service. Gather Labs is focused on solutions, and those solutions are client-centric.”
Together, Graboyes and McCrary have invested in the development of cutting-edge equipment, advanced protocols, and high-end procedures to provide mass COVID testing for large businesses and events. Gather Labs has forged a relationship with researchers and innovators in Hong Kong, bringing world-class COVID-19 research and diagnostic solutions to its clients. The company’s COVID testing protocols allow for testing throughout the continental United States with overnight results.
The new Gather Labs wellness boutique’s services in Beverly Hills, CA are not limited to COVID testing. Its offerings will include a spectrum of homeopathic remedies and health services such as hydration and vitamin drips with specialized treatment and recovery for continuing symptoms of COVID-19 and its many variants. Looking to the future, the company seeks to be the first call for those in need of testing, symptom relief, and restorative wellness treatments through white-glove service.
Gather Labs provides wellness services in a boutique setting. The company focuses on COVID-19 testing to fulfill rapid test and fit-to-fly needs. They offer group and individual testing for travel, productions, sports, office settings, and live events.
