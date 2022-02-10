Actress Yvette Nicole Brown to Host the 26th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards

Yvette Nicole Brown ADG Awards

Yvette Nicole Brown will host the ADG Awards on March 5, 2022, returning live to the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy®-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown, current star on “Big Shot” with John Stamos,” will host the 26th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards (ADG, IATSE Local 800). The ADG Awards returns to a live event on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover, ADG.

Yvette Nicole Brown has done it all — television and motion picture actress, producer, writer, singer, host and moderator at venues including Madison Square Gardens, the famed Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con and appearances on numerous game shows.

She currently stars in Big Shot (Disney +) with John Stamos and starred in the NAACP Image Award winning BET mini-series New Edition Story. Past TV shows include Community, Boston Legal and The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.

Movie credits include Dreamgirls, Tropic Thunder and the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp. Brown has an extensive voiceover career and has been a guest and co-host on such shows as The View, The Talk and The Chew.

As a teenager she was signed to sing for Motown Records. She has sung on MTV and Showtime at the Apollo and continues with this aspect of her career. Her writing work has included an NAACP Image Award nomination for Always a Bridesmaid, currently streaming on BET.

As previously announced, Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Jane Campion, best known for her legendary movies including the recent highly acclaimed The Power of the Dog, will receive the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award. French Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, celebrated for directing numerous epic movies including the recent highly acclaimed film adaptation of Dune, will be the recipient of the William Cameron Menzies Award.

Production Designer Ida Random (AD), Scenic Artists Michael and Denise Okuda (SDMM), Set Designer/Art Director Ann Harris (STG) and Concept Illustrator and Storyboard Artist Donna Cline (IMA) will all be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their outstanding legacies and contributions to their crafts. A full list of nominees of the 26th Annual ADG Awards is available on www.adg.org

The ADG Awards honor excellence in Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. Producer of the 2022 ADG Awards is Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (The Alienist, Solos and Station Eleven). Joining the team as stage designer is Emmy-winning Production Designer Brian J. Stonestreet, ADG (Golden Globes, Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards).

ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions. Further inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to ADG Awards & Events Director Debbie Patton at (818) 762-9995 or email Debbie@adg.org. Because of the pandemic and the recent spike of COVID numbers, guests will be required to show proof of full vaccination.

