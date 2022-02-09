Senate confirms Jason Bowie as secretary of Department of Public Safety

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday issued the following statement after the state Senate unanimously voted to confirm Jason Bowie as secretary of the New Mexico Department of Public Safety:

“A lifelong member of law enforcement and a proven leader, Secretary Bowie is the right person to head this department. Public safety is a priority of this administration, and I know that under Secretary Bowie’s leadership, New Mexico will continue to employ every available tool to keep New Mexicans safe and support New Mexico law enforcement across the state.”

Secretary Bowie issued the following statement:

“What a tremendous honor this is; I am so humbled by the confidence bestowed upon me by Governor Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Legislature. This opportunity continues my lifelong mission of public service. I will work earnestly to provide the highest quality leadership and public safety services for the State of New Mexico, its law enforcement community, and citizens.”