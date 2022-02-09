Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) between I-10 and Hardy Drive to close this weekend (Feb. 13-14)

Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time

PHOENIX – Drivers should plan ahead this weekend when traveling in the area of the US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Interstate 10 interchange. Eastbound US 60 will be closed between I-10 and Hardy Drive from 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, to 4 a.m. Monday, Feb.14, for roadway restriping in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Also, eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to four lanes between Broadway Road and US 60, and the following ramps will be closed:

The southbound State Route 143 ramp to eastbound I-10.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road.

The ramps from east- and westbound I-10 to eastbound US 60.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road and the eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive will remain open.

Detours: Multiple detours will be in place, and motorists should allow extra travel time:rs on eastbound and westbound I-10: Drivers on eastbound and westbound I-10 will exit onto eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and travel east on Loop 202 to access northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway). Drivers will continue on northbound Loop 101 to access eastbound US 60.

From southbound SR 143: Drivers on southbound SR 143 will exit onto westbound I-10 and travel west to exit at 40th Street. Drivers will use the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street to access eastbound I-10. Drivers will continue on eastbound I-10, exit onto eastbound Loop 202, then travel east on Loop 202 to access northbound Loop 101. Drivers will continue on northbound Loop 101 to access eastbound US 60.

Drivers on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway): Drivers on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) who use southbound SR 143 to connect to eastbound US 60 should continue eastbound on Loop 202 and exit onto southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and travel south on Loop 101 to access eastbound US 60.

The work is being done as part of ADOT’s I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. For more information about the project visit i10BroadwayCurve.com. ADOT also provides a free project app and email alerts.