UNFIT to Serve: Obesity is a Threat to our National Security. The Official CDC Document is based on Flawed Statistics
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UNFIT to Serve document is based on the CDC stats of 42% obesity while the real data proves 60% of adult Americans are obese,” says Joan Breibart, Pilates expert, inventor with nine patents, and the person who predicted the current obesity epidemic decades ago.
The Pentagon needs to know the facts and a retired Marine, who purports to know many Generals, especially General Mattis, responded to the 60% figure with a proposal for a “taskforce” headed by General Mattis whose fee was to be $50,000 a month with a one-year contract. The total cost for this taskforce was $90,000 a month. General Mattis, a gentleman who has served this country for his entire career, was probably not informed of this proposed “taskforce.” (The email with the names and figures is available).
Talk of military action in Ukraine demands the fitness of our current and future soldiers. Covid may be a warm-up for the permanent diseases stemming from obesity. Consider that:
· 100 Million Americans have Fatty Liver disease (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5743497/)
· 37 million have Type 2 Diabetes (https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/basics/type2.html)
· 85 million have Pre-Diabetes (https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/library/features/diabetes-stat-report.html)
· Our BMI protocol has a 20-25 pound fudge factor so a 5’6” female at 185 pounds is not classified as obese. (https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/lose_wt/BMI/bmicalc.htm)
Though these stats indicate un-wellness, there is hope because Americans are leaving the Holy Trinity of Wellness. Sales of diets, bottled water, and exercise programs are cratering! Just recently, Bon Appétit published an article illustrating the diet food industry's efforts to repackage the same formula of consumer guilt and corporate greed with new language. Complicated diets and punishing exercise failed 95% of us. The simple solution is to reduce quantity. Less quantity consumed tames hunger so eating fewer bites is easy and inflation forces Americans to consume less food and beverage.
America was not ready for Covid. The next health issue will be much worse unless the Media questions the CDC/NIH obesity stats before it is too late. “Is it 42% or 60%.” asks Joan Breibart www.physicalmindinstitute.com
Joan Breibart
