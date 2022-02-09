PennDOT to Begin Project to Improve Travel and Safety on Wynnewood Road in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, February 14, on a project to improve travel and safety on a nearly one-mile section of Wynnewood Road from County Line Road to U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.

The project is intended to provide traffic calming measures designed to enhance safety and mobility throughout the corridor for both motorists and pedestrians.

Improvements under this project include the establishment of a “Road Diet” on Wynnewood Road that will reconfigure the existing four-lane cartway to one comprising of one travel lane in each direction; constructing a center lane for left turns and dedicated left turn lanes at intersections; and building bicycle lanes.

Additional enhancements include the application of a high friction surface treatment on Wynnewood Road along the curve approaching U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue); installing a new traffic signal at the Ballytore Road/Old Wynnewood Road intersection; upgrading traffic signal equipment and signing along the corridor; and performing traffic signal phasing modifications.

Beginning Monday, February 14, through spring 2023, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, weekday lane closures are scheduled on sections of Wynnewood Road between U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and County Line Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Marino Corporation of Skippack, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $1,132,844 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to finish in spring 2023.

