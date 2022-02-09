The Great American Paint In™ launches gallery of pandemic art
Collectors invited to view the collection and artists called to submit
Seeing the pieces these artists are producing during this time of isolation is incredible. Each piece we add to the collection is a new facet in the story of this pandemic.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art has come out of some of the darkest times in human history, acting as a beacon of hope. The 2020 pandemic is no different.
— Bill Weinaug
The Great American Paint In™ is now documenting the works of hope America’s greatest artists have produced during their COVID-19 isolation and as the country begins to reopen. The juried collection, which continues to grow by the day, is available for viewing at www.thegreatpaint-in.com.
The Great American Paint In™ aims to capture this unique moment in history through art. Pieces can be any form, medium or size but must convey the emotions and viewpoints of the artists from their corners of the world during this experience.
The project currently has pieces from artists in Florida, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and beyond. Participants include Eleinne Basa, Garin J Baker, Hillary Scott and more.
Collectors can purchase works from the website. The organizers will collect the works in a tabletop art history book when the project is complete.
Works of art and related stories are currently being accepted for the project. To submit an application, artists should visit https://gallerycero.com/the-great-american-paint-in-submissions and fill out a form. A panel of judges will review each application.
The Great American Paint In™ is the project of Bill and Mary Weinaug, art collectors and owners of Gallery CERO, an art gallery under development at their riverside property north of Orlando, Florida.
“We have always been huge supporters of the arts,” Bill Weinaug said. “Seeing the pieces these artists are producing during this time of isolation is incredible. Each piece we add to the collection is a new facet in the story of this pandemic. That’s what we hope to document.”
For more information, visit the website at www.thegreatpaint-in.com, or follow the project on social media on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
About The Great American Paint In™
The vision of The Great American Paint In™ is to allow America's great artists to share their experience during the 2020 world pandemic through their work to inspire other artists, collectors and the community. The project will collect works of art on its website, www.thegreatpaint-in.com, to create a marketplace for the pieces. The project will also create an upscale book to document this moment in history. The Great American Paint In™ is a project of art collectors Bill and Mary Weinaug. The two own a riverside oasis, Wekiva Island, and a soon to open art gallery there, Gallery CERO. Each year they also sponsor and run a “en plein air” event called the Wekiva PaintOut. This special project, therefore, is referred to as Paint In™, which is an event where artists paint within a space or in an enclosed environment during a period of time for the purpose of completing paintings of their life from their life. For more information, visit www.thegreatpaint-in.com, or follow the project on social media on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Will Wellons
Wellons Communications
+1 4073390879
email us here