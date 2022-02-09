21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Cunningham associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

9 February 2022

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by Governor Mike Parson’s appointment of Heather Cunningham to the circuit bench.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms are linked below.

Applications must be received by the chairperson no later than 5 p.m. February 25, 2022, although earlier submission is encouraged.

The commission expects to conduct interviews April 13 and 14 at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381, in Clayton, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees for both vacancies to be submitted to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Sherri B. Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; William P. Grant, secretary of the commission, Al Koller III, Matt Reh and Kelly Wittenbrink.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

Newsroom - 21st Circuit