Verlo Mattress of Boca Raton Grand Opens February 11th
L to R: Robert Schuster, Director of Purchasing and Product Development; Franchise Owners Mikayel Abrahamyan and Martin Ghambaryan; Patrick Murray, Director of Sales
Verlo Mattress opens its 34th location in Florida
Verlo Mattress is highly unique in that its custom mattresses are made locally, which allows us to have control over the quality while providing a high level of customer service”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee-based Verlo Mattress, a fast-growing national mattress franchise, will celebrate the grand opening of a new Mattress Factory store in Boca Raton, Florida, on Feburary 11th. This will be the first of two Verlo Mattress stores planned to open in South East Florida by local businessmen Martin Ghambaryan and Mikayel Abrahamyan.
— Martin Ghambaryan
The new mattress factory store kicks off the significant growth Verlo Mattress is planning for the coming year. Not only are the mattresses American Made, they will be built locally in Boca Raton, FL
“I’m proud and excited to open this new factory store,” Ghambaryan said. “We are focused on bringing a quality mattress to our community, this is a fantastic opportunity to operate a highly successful franchise while providing my customers with a great night’s sleep.”
Martin and Mikayel already own a successful business in Boca Raton and were looking to expand their portfolio. Martin said he was attracted to the Verlo concept.
“Verlo Mattress is highly unique in that its custom mattresses are made locally, which allows us to have control over the quality while providing a high level of customer service,” he said. “Residents of the Boca Raton area will get a great night’s sleep once they come to one of my Verlo Mattress stores.”
He added that customers will be excited to see their mattresses built on site.
The new store will be a Verlo Mattress factory store, with a showroom in the front and mattress assembly area in the back so customers can see their mattresses being made.
“It has been an exciting experience as a Verlo Mattress franchisee, and that’s why I’m proud to open this store,” Ghambaryan said. “Verlo has a history of long-term franchisees and I am proud to open this new Verlo Mattress store.”
Verlo Mattress is a reemerging franchise that has a Home Office team with tools to support both existing franchisees and new franchisees. In 2021, Verlo saw its franchisees investing in updating their stores, franchisees signing agreements for new locations, and new franchisees entering their system.
About Verlo Mattress
Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress is passionate about helping people find the right sleep products – at the best prices – because so much depends on a good night’s rest. Verlo mattresses are built in local Verlo Mattress factories, sold at consumer-direct prices, and serviced locally with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee. Verlo Mattress was named one of Franchise Business Review's 2022 top franchises based on best franchise opportunities and owner satisfaction. Verlo Mattress has locations in six states – Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Georgia, and Florida.
