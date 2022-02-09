Digital Transaction Management Industry is Projected to Achieve a Global Market Size of US$ 10.01 Bn by 2022 amid Growing Demand of Hardware based Digital Transaction System

Digital Transaction Management Market Analysis by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), by Solution (Digital Transaction Document Archival, Workflow Automation, Authentication), by End User, by Vertical & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Digital Transaction Management Software market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 25% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 93.25 Bn by the end of 2032.



The demand for Digital Transaction Management Software is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 10.01 Bn by the end of 2022.

Growth in this market is mainly due to a paradigm shift to workflow automation across a wide range of industries and various verticals. All over the world, companies are looking to adopt efficient and seamless business methods, which can be applied wherever they are located. The growing demand for Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solutions could be due to an improving customer experience and a reduction in transaction times, thereby stimulating the market during the forecast period.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7108

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and global lockdown, electronic technologies have seen an unavoidable upsurge in use. Organizations and people around the world have had to adapt to new ways of doing business and living. The worldwide focus of businesses is on paperless approvals for funding transactions as well as guarantee issuances. It is expected that DTM solutions will gain traction across a variety of industries and industry verticals.

Several reputed banks are implementing digital solutions to increase transaction flexibility. In the DTM system, documents are transferred and certified electronically, along with electronic signatures. Furthermore, most companies are introducing QES (Qualified Electronic Signature) to ensure the highest level of security for their digital transactions. DTM therefore enables smoother and quicker transaction processing. Business transactions are increasingly using electronic signatures, which bodes well for the market's growth during the forecast period, expand over 9x.

High Uptake of Cloud-based services will call for growth

Cloud-based services are expected to become more prevalent across the globe over the forecast period, generating growth opportunities. The adoption of cloud-based file management and document storage can lay the foundation for paperless documentation.

Furthermore, document capture, indexing, access control, secure sharing and archiving, integration, search, and retrieval capabilities, as well as encryption and backup capabilities are considered essential components for document management systems. Moreover, digital transaction management solutions that provide content analytics capabilities can also eliminate redundant data entry for businesses.

What will be the market outlook in North America?

North America is expected to dominate the global digital transaction management market, with a revenue share of over 33.5%. North America is home to both established players and emerging companies offering digital transaction management services. A number of innovative digital solutions for transaction management have been adopted in the region early on. The North American regional market accounts for a significant share of the global market due to these factors.

The 2018 statistics of the US, for example, show that debit and credit cards continue to account for the majority of overall transactions. Paper-based payments accounted for 70% of the total payments volume in 2013, while electronic payments accounted for 59% of the total payments value in 2018. As per the FED, a total of 93.45 trillion dollars were transferred electronically from October to December by the country's banks.

To learn more about Digital Transaction Management Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7108

Key Segments Covered in the Digital Transaction Management Industry Survey

By Component

Digital Transaction Management Software

Digital Transaction Management Hardware

Digital Transaction Management Services



By Solution

Digital Transaction Document Archival

Digital Transaction Workflow Automation

Digital Transaction Authentication

Digital Transaction Management Solutions for Electronic Signatures

By End User

Digital Transaction Management for SMEs

Digital Transaction Management for Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Digital Transaction Management for BFSI

Digital Transaction Management for IT & Telecom

Digital Transaction Management for Real Estate

Digital Transaction Management for Retail

Digital Transaction Management for Healthcare

Digital Transaction Management for Government

Competitive Landscape

The digital transaction management solutions provided by market players have been enhanced with innovative features such as automated reminders, seamless document generation, automated tracking, and customizable workflows. Furthermore, vendors are developing solutions that are in compliance with various standards regarding security conditions globally as well as auditing agreements.

In September 2021, OneSpan announced that BankID, a personal electronic identification that is used by all Norwegian banks, will utilize OneSpan's anti-fraud and cloud authentication solutions.

Nintex introduced its Nintex Workflow Generator as part of its Nintex Promapp service in 2019 to automate the process of creating workflows.

Dropbox acquired HelloSign in March 2019 for $230 million US dollars. HelloSign's flagship service, WelcomeWorks WCA, is one of the reasons for its success.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7108

Key players in the Digital Transaction Management Market

Adobe

Ascertia

DocuFirst

DocuSign Inc.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Wolters Kluwer N.V

Kofax Inc.

Nintex U.K Ltd.

OneSpan

eDOC Innovations

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By the end of 2022, the market is projected to achieve a global market size of US$ 10.01 Bn.

Globally, North America accounted for over 33.5% of revenue in 2022.

Hardware based digital transaction management systems to dominate the market in 2022, with a revenue share of over 40.5%

More than 38.4% of market revenue was generated by the electronic signatures segment in 2021

Over 55.5% of the market revenue in 2022 will be accounted for by large enterprises.



Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

Computer Aided Engineering Market Forecast – Cloud computing's flexibility and cost-effectiveness are key factors in the increasing adoption of computer-aided engineering. For computer aided engineering systems, cloud computing avoids the significant expenses of hardware procurement, installation, and support infrastructure.

Computer Aided Detection Market Trends - Computer-assisted detections allow for the early detection of diseases that can be devastating, such as cancer. Patients have been encouraged to choose for random tests and check-ups as a result of this. As a result of these factors, the global computer-aided detection market is expected to experience rapid expansion.

Network Access Control Market Analysis - Network access control (NAC) has gone a long way, and a number of industry leaders have developed solutions to help it continue to evolve throughout the years. With an ever-increasing number of major and small and medium-sized businesses, North America will continue to be the most attractive market for network access control.

Big Data Technology and Services Market Scope - The growing importance of big data technology in Internet of Things is the most recent trend gaining pace in the big data and service business (IoT). As a result, several industries are adopting big data services in order to handle enormous amounts of data and generate useful insights.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583