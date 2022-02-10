Plnar is a Platinum Sponsor and Experience Lab Exhibitor at the Verisk Elevate Conference
We are excited to be showcasing our latest feature, Floorplanning ... Along with 3D Models, Measurement Reports, and 2D sketches, floorplans per elevation will now be automatically ingested into Xact.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, an AI software provider for the property insurance and home improvement verticals, today announced it is sponsoring the upcoming 2022 Verisk Elevate conference, February 15 – February 16, at the Grand America in Salt Lake City, Utah. Plnar will demonstrate its updated version 2.0 of the end-to-end integration with Xactimate in the Experience Lab at the event.
— Plnar CEO Andy Greff
From within Xactimate, adjusters can quickly initiate Plnar projects which starts a self-service experience with the policyholder. Policyholders simply takes pictures of the loss site with their smartphone, and Plnar does the rest. Our patented AI process converts these photos into highly detailed, full measured digital sketches of interior spaces including cabinetry, which are automatically and seamlessly ingested into Sketch with no additional effort required.
“We are excited to be showcasing our latest feature, Floorplanning, in the Experience Lab,” Plnar CEO Andy Greff said. “Along with 3D Models, Measurement Reports, and 2D sketches, floorplans per elevation will now be automatically ingested into the Xact platform – all made available by using our simple Snap App in less than 2 minutes per room. By pairing Plnar with Verisk’s and Xactware’s leading claims estimating technology, desk adjusters can virtually be at loss sites within minutes of the first notice of loss, dramatically shortening cycle times, and making policyholder self-service a reality.”
What: Verisk Elevate Conference
Who: Verisk
Where: Grand America in Salt Lake City, UTAH
When: February 15 - 16, 2022
About Plnar
Plnar is an InsurTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling contactless inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. You can learn more about us by visiting plnar.ai.
